With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected to cross the area this weekend, the 39th annual Fall Jubilee in Old Town Manassas scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. The rain date is Oct. 8.
The popular event, held the first Saturday in October, historically draws crowds of more than 30,000 people.
The jubilee takes over the streets of Old Town Manassas each year with with booths featuring unique crafters, non-profits, local community organizations and numerous downtown merchants.
There are also community stages where local groups like Manassas Ballet Theatre and Calico Cloggers perform.
