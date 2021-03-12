Manassas City fire and rescue crews rescued a man and 24 Yorkshire terriers from a burning townhouse Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to the fire at 9229 Byrd Drive at 7:46 a.m. and arrived to find a man standing outside a second story window on an awning, city spokeswoman Patty Prince said in a news release.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire. One female resident was taken to Novant UVA Prince William Medical Center with minor burns she suffered trying trying to extinguish the fire with buckets of water.
While on premises, 24 Yorkies were located and seized by Manassas City Animal control Officers pending further investigation, Prince said.
The fire marshal said the cause of the fire originated from an electrical outlet covered by bedding materials placed up against an exposed or damaged plug of a window air conditioning unit. Damage to the house is estimated at $2,000.
(1) comment
How are the dogs and who is assisting with the 24 dogs? Isn't that too many for one house?
