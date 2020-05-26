About 20 planes housed at Manassas Regional Airport are planning a flyover Wednesday of Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center to recognize the hospital's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weather permitting, the flyover will begin about 1 p.m. and will be at 1,200 feet and last about 15 minutes.
The planes will leave the airport and fly over downtown Manassas to the water tower, then turn toward the main entrance of the hospital and emergency room entrance before heading back to the airport.
Residents are encouraged not to gather at the hospital, but to watch the flyover from from their homes or along the route in downtown. The flyover will also be live streamed on the Airport’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/manassasairport.
The airport attributed the idea to Manassas community member Edie Clark.
"I would like to thank Mrs. Clark for suggesting that we conduct a flyover and all of the participants who are giving their time and talents to make this happen,” said Airport Director Juan Rivera. “This is the least we can do for our medical care workers.”
Stephen Smith, president and chief operating officer of Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center and Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center, said the hospitals are honored to be recognized. “Whether caring for patients on the front line or supporting our facility operations during this challenging time, our team members are grateful for this show of support in recognition of their efforts to bring the best of health to our communities today and in the brighter days ahead.”
