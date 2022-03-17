Manassas franchisor urges veterans to highlight military experience

Jerry Flanagan, the founder and CEO of JDog Brands, is urging veterans to capitalize on that status as they seek to start or grow a business.
Speaking at a recent Prince William Chamber Veterans Committee meeting, Flanagan recalled his days as an Army combat signaler, known as a “wire dog,” which is the inspiration for his franchise name, JDog.
The JDog junk removal and hauling operation essentially started out of desperation, Flanagan said, but it has since become a nationwide brand. “I came from a low-income family and no real ambition, but the military straightened me out and instilled a work ethic that I’d never really had before.”
After getting out of the Army, that work ethic served him well. He said he was able to out-hustle co-workers as the first one to work and the last one to leave during a stint at a Halloween supply and party rental company.
But working there for several years, he couldn’t help but notice how little his hard work was paying off.
“The problem was, this guy was getting really rich, and I was making $30,000,” Flanagan said. “My raises were quite small, and this guy was making millions of dollars. So I realized, ‘I’ve learned everything, so why don’t I do this on my own?’”
In 2006, Flanagan said, his wife suggested starting a company renting party supplies and bounce houses.
The idea was a good one: Flanagan, who lives in Pennsylvania, launched his company, franchised the business and sold six franchises the following year.
But then 2008 hit, and the economy plunged into recession, dragging down Flanagan’s business because expensive birthday parties weren’t high on most spending priority lists. Business and personal bankruptcy came soon after.
Flanagan, obviously, wanted to avoid that in the future, so he began looking for a recession-proof business.
In the meantime, he worked to make ends meet by hauling trash. That’s when one of his clients noticed Flanagan’s high-and-tight haircut and his repeated use of “yes, sir” and “yes, ma’am” and asked whether he was a veteran.
“They said I should tell everybody that, because people will respect your service,” Flanagan said.
He leaned into the concept, dropping off index cards at restaurants, dry cleaners and doctors’ offices for his new company, JDog.
“And the phone began ringing,” Flanagan said. “I didn’t know what I was doing at first, but it didn’t matter – I just focused on each job.”
As the business grew, he hired veterans and branded his franchise with an Army bulldog and camo wraps on his vehicles proclaiming “military veteran owned and operated.”
The response was tremendous. Flanagan said JDog now has more than 260 franchises across the country, including JDog Manassas, owned and operated by Marine Corps and Army veteran Peter Dvorscak and his wife, Karen.
Dvorscak said the veteran distinction can make a difference.
“The veteran brand will, oftentimes, spur a conversation about their military experience or affiliation, and the veteran reputation is held in high regard around here,” Dvorscak said. He explains to customers that with JDog Manassas, veterans will help them clean up and haul away while they help veterans earn a living.
Dvorscak grew up in Woodbridge after his father retired at Marine Corps Base Quantico. As a franchisee, he receives assistance on marketing and website management, which provides him with a national brand that people recognize.
He said he and his wife made a commitment before they started that any money they earned through the resale of any items hauled off will go to military families and organizations. In his company’s first year, Dvorscak donated $1,000 each to the Woodbridge Disabled American Veterans and the Willing Warriors Retreat in Haymarket.
Flanagan said JDog Brands, the parent company, has partnered in 2022 with Irreverent Warrior and Stop Soldier Suicide. “We just want to use our brand and awareness to raise money and write checks for great organizations.”
Looking back, Flanagan is grateful that his customer helped him realize a winning concept.
“I needed something that put me in front of people. And I never knew that veteran status was that strong,” he said. “But I think I'm proof.”
