Police say a 7-year-old girl has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Hoadly Road at Galveston Court in mid-Prince William County.
The crash occurred Oct. 12 just after 8 a.m. when the driver of a 2003 Toyota Camry was attempting to make a left turn on a yellow light from northbound Hoadly Road onto Galveston Court.
The Toyota collided with a 2005 Subaru Forester traveling southbound on Hoadly Road through the intersection, also with a yellow light, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The Camry was occupied by the driver, a 29-year-old Manassas woman, and three children. The driver, along with a 6-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl, all suffered minor injuries, Perok said. The two children were secured in the back in child restraints.
The third child, a 7-year-old girl, was seated in a booster seat in between the two other children and suffered serious injuries. Investigators were notified this morning that the 7-year-old girl died as a result of her injuries, Perok said. A 2017 Virginia law prohibits police from identifying juvenile victims.
The driver of the Forester, a 45-year-old Manassas woman, was not injured.
After consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, no charges will be sought in this crash, Perok said.
How very sad for her family. I don't know any particulars beyond both cars entering on a yellow, but people have been incredibly impatient and aggressive in traffic post-COVID, with reduced police enforcement to boot. Everybody take a deep breath.
