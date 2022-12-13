The city of Manassas has hired a new fire and rescue chief after the resignation of former chief William Garrett in September.
Edward Mills III, a 30-year veteran of the Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS Department who most recently served as the director of emergency management for George Washington University, will take over the Manassas post starting Jan. 3. He’ll meet with the City Council first on Dec. 12.
Former Fire & Rescue Chief William Garrett abruptly resigned in September. A spokesperson for the city said that no reason was given. He was hired in August 2020 after heading the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department for just a year, leaving that position after butting heads with Winchester’s city manager.
It won’t be Mills’ first time in Manassas. According to a city press release, he volunteered with the Manassas Volunteer Fire Company and the Greater Manassas Volunteer Rescue Squad in the 1980s.
Mills earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of the District of Columbia before serving in D.C.’s fire and rescue department for more than 30 years, working his way up to becoming the city’s assistant fire chief and briefly serving as the city’s fire chief in 2015. Mills “retired” from the D.C. department in 2020 after maxing out his public sector benefits there, a common practice in certain jurisdictions.
Manassas City Manager Pat Pate was not available to comment on the hiring or Garrett’s departure.
Last year, the city opened its first new firehouse in 50 years, Manassas Fire and Rescue Station 21. The fire and rescue department also operates the Greater Manassas Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Manassas Volunteer Fire Company. Earlier this year, the city added three new full-time fire and rescue positions to its budget, bringing the total number of budgeted employees in the department to 72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.