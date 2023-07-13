Get ready for missing middle housing in Manassas.
The Manassas City Council is considering a plan that would allow for cottage court and live-work developments and increase the permissible area for duplex buildings. The proposal is part of a multi-year review of the city’s zoning ordinance to encourage affordable housing development and increase the city’s overall housing stock.
In 2021, the city created a zoning ordinance review committee to consider possible changes to the city’s code. Now, almost two years later, the council is preparing to take action on the committee’s recommendations.
Foremost among the proposed changes are the allowances for cottage courts – in which about a dozen attached units face an inner courtyard – and the live-work developments, where a unit contains a commercial use and residential dwelling unit within the same structure.
“Not every person looking for a home is a large family,” Planning Manager Christian Samples told the council Monday. “They’re looking for something that is smaller, say they’re retired or they’re a couple and they’re not planning to have children, so they need a smaller home.”
The proposal would allow both of those housing styles in multifamily and planned residential zones, as well as in planned mixed-use zones and city center zones.
Additionally, the committee is recommending allowing duplexes in multifamily and city center zones.
“The core of what the commission and the [review committee] looked at was diversifying the housing stock … The bulk of the city’s housing is single-family detached homes, and the bulk of what we see these days in terms of development is townhouses,” Samples said. “So we don’t capture what we call ‘missing middle’ housing, or housing that was built prior to World War II and suburbanization, such as duplexes, cottage courts, live-work units, things of that sort.”
Notably, the committee’s recommendations leave the city’s single-family and low-density residential designations untouched, as council members made it clear they were not interested in any proposals to alter the character of single-family detached neighborhoods.
The recommendations also lack any new allowances for accessory dwelling units – also known as granny flats – in which accessory structures on single-family lots can be converted into dwellings. Samples said the committee recommended taking up an affordable dwelling unit proposal separately if the council has interest.
Finally, the proposal would also codify a definition of “affordable housing” within the zoning code. It would define affordable housing as housing affordable with incomes at or below the area median income, with gross housing expenses not exceeding 30% of gross income.
Last month, the council killed a proposal to convert the Manassas Arms apartments into affordable workforce housing for city and school system employees with adjacent townhomes because of neighborhood character concerns, but several council members said they remain interested in attracting more affordable housing projects.
Housing prices in the city continue to rise this year, jumping by 8% over last year, according to real estate company Redfin.
On Monday, the council held a public hearing about the potential changes, and will hold a work session on them next week before taking up the package on July 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.