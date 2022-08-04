A suite of proposed zoning code amendments is moving forward in Manassas with the goal of increasing the city’s supply of affordable housing.
Last week, the city’s Zoning Ordinance Review Committee formally presented its work to the Planning Commission for the first time since it kicked off last year. Up for discussion was a series of minor tweaks to the city’s zoning code, including allowing for accessory dwelling units in some areas, density bonuses and more compact parking.
The committee’s stated goal, as laid out by the City Council last year, is to address “the shortage of affordable homeownership opportunities,” a “significant issue impacting the City’s residents,” according to city staff’s memorandum on the initiative. The general idea is that by allowing for additional density in some places and for more housing production overall, home prices could come down in certain areas.
But the changes would likely have minimal to no effect on any of the city’s detached single-family (R-1 and R-2) neighborhoods, despite the fact that the R-1 and R-2 designations are the most common and least dense residential zonings in the city.
“We’re not looking to … change the existing character of neighborhoods,” Manassas Community Development Director Matt Arcieri told InsideNoVa. “The commission’s really following council’s directive pretty closely on that one.”
Instead, Arcieri said, the changes would likely have the most impact on areas the city government is focused on redeveloping to include more housing at all income levels.
Focus on Mathis Avenue
Of particular focus is the Mathis Avenue corridor, which in the city’s Comprehensive Plan is bounded by Porter Avenue on the west, Breeden Avenue to the north, Centreville Road on the east and Sudley Road on the south. There, the city is already seeking money for a road diet and beautification project along Mathis and a new roundabout at Sudley and Centreville, with the hopes of eventually drawing higher-density residential, commercial and mixed-use development along the corridor.
The proposed zoning code changes – which will soon go through a public comment period before votes from the Planning Commission and City Council – would allow for density bonuses “on a limited basis within the Mathis Character Area.” The bonuses would grant developers a 30% density bonus above what’s allowed by-right in return for making 17% of a residential project affordable, according to state code.
Also among the possible proposals is the city’s first-ever accessory dwelling unit (ADU) law. Also referred to as “Granny Flats,” ADUs are smaller housing units on a detached-house property, often attached to or converted from a garage.
Although ADUs are often limited to a certain floor size based on the primary dwelling’s size, the Planning Commission and the zoning review committee have raised concerns about their potential impact on neighborhood character. As of now, the proposal before the Planning Commission is to allow their use on a “limited basis … within the Suburban Neighborhood, Traditional Neighborhood (including Downtown Traditional Neighborhood), and Mathis Character Areas.”
Arcieri said it was unlikely that ADUs would be allowed in any of the current R-1 and R-2 neighborhoods given the committee’s aversion to impacting existing neighborhood character.
“The Committee expressed concerns that detached exterior ADUs may affect the character of a neighborhood. The Committee was also concerned about accommodating new parking spaces for ADUs and impacts to infrastructure” the ZORC report reads. “... A majority of ZORC does not appear to support ADUs in detached accessory structures.”
More ‘Missing Middle’ Units
Further, the ZORC report proposes considering more “missing middle housing types,” such as “duplexes, cottage courts, townhomes and live/work units that are nearly gone from most modern development.”
Specifically, proposed changes include allowing multi-family units by right in the B-4 (General Commercial) zones, “especially within the Mathis and Sudley Medical Character Areas and associated with vertical mixed-use development.”
Currently, the city’s B-4 zones are limited to office, retail, service and institutional uses and do not allow for any residential uses.
“This housing can fill a gap in housing needs for households needing a smaller unit size or housing that can contribute to a more pedestrian/bicycle friendly land use pattern,” the report reads.
It also proposes allowing for cottage-court-style development within certain residential areas and bringing more attached-housing zones under the B-3.5 designation, which allows for some of the city’s densest development close to downtown.
According to the report, a public outreach campaign will take place from September through November. Public feedback will be presented to the Planning Commission and City Council in November, December and January. Code changes will be considered by the City Council, after a recommendation from the Planning Commission, next summer.
