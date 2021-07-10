Vaccination efforts are winding down at the Prince William Health District's Manassas Mall COVID-19 clinic. Due to the drop-off in demand for the vaccines, the clinic will close July 24.
But there's still time to get your second dose. The clinic schedule through July 24 is:
- Saturday - July 10 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Moderna vaccine
- Thursday - July 15 (12 p.m. to 4 p.m.) Moderna vaccine
- Saturday - July 17 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Pfizer vaccine
- Thursday - July 22 (12 p.m. to 4 p.m.) Pfizer vaccine
- Saturday - July 24 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Moderna vaccine
- 2nd dose Pfizer clinics or 2nd dose Moderna Clinics
First dose walk-ins are welcome, but will have to obtain the second dose at an alternate site.
Visit Vaccines.gov or text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) to find vaccination sites.
