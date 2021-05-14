A 19-year-old man has died after an accident Monday involving a cast loader on Smith Lane in the Manassas area.
Police were called to the incident in the 8500 block of Smith Lane at 9:27 a.m., after the driver of a 2020 Cast Loader 28T, lumber Grapple, crashed while trying to drive the machinery up a ramp onto a trailer, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The driver, Manuel Reyes, 19, of Manassas, had put the vehicle into reverse and quickly steered to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn and then fall off of the trailer, Carr said.
When the vehicle overturned, Reyes, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the loader before the vehicle fell and landed on top of him.
He was taken to an area hospital, where he died Thursday, Carr said.
Speed, alcohol, and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.