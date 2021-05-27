A 22-year-old Nokesville man was killed and a teenager injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Bristow Road in Nokesville.
Police say a 2005 Subaru WRX was traveling northbound on Bristow Road about 7:35 p.m. when the car crossed over the center line and struck a 2013 Nissan Leaf traveling the opposite direction.
The Subaru's driver, Nathan Patrick Reed, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Nissan, a 16-year-old Nokesville teen, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Speed is a factor in the crash, Carr said.
