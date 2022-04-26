A 29-year-old Manassas man is jailed without bond after a high-speed chase from western Fauquier County to Haymarket Tuesday morning.
Christopher Froney was charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, DUI, and felony assault on law enforcement, the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
At1:38 a.m., deputies learned of a vehicle driving erratically in the intersection of Freestate Road and West Main Street in Marshall. Deputies found the vehicle in the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver continued east on West Main Street "at a high rate of speed," the release said.
The pursuit continued east on Route 55 into Haymarket, a distance of about 15 miles, where Fauquier deputies along with Haymarket and Prince William police were able to stop the driver.
Froney was taken into custody with no injuries reported during the pursuit and arrest. But Froney later assaulted a Fauquier deputy while in custody, the release said.
The deputy did not require medical treatment.
Froney was being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
