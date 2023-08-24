A Manassas man is behind bars on a long list of charges after authorities say he fled from state police outside Warrenton.
A lookout was issued for a reckless driver at 8:08 a.m., and a trooper spotted the 2012 Honda Accord traveling southbound on Route 29 near the Route 17 business interchange in Fauquier County. State police initiated a traffic stop but the Honda failed to stop and a pursuit began, said state police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The Honda driver used the interchange and proceeded northbound on Route 29. The chase continued to Telegraph Road, where state police used a "precision immobilization technique" maneuver causing the vehicle to run off the right side of the road and come to a stop.
The driver then fled the scene on foot but was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Both passengers were taken into custody without incident but were later released without any charges being placed, Coffey said.
Troopers charged Cristian N. Valle, 25, in Fauquier County with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, two felony counts of possession of schedule I/II drug, one misdemeanor count of possession of schedule IV drug, one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs (DUID), one misdemeanor count possession of a concealed weapon, one misdemeanor count of no operator's license, and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, Coffey said. Valle was also wanted out of Maryland on a probation violation.
He was held without bond at the Fauquier County jail.
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the lookout was issued at 8:08 p.m. It should have read 8:08 a.m.
