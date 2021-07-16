A Manassas man was arrested on child pornography charges Friday at a home daycare facility in the city.
Filomon Ventura Fernandez, 48, was arrested after the Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at the daycare in the 8600 block of Devonshire Court, Manassas police said in a news release.
Police said his charges include reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child sexual abuse material.
"Potential affected individuals have been notified," the release said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information that may aid the police is asked to contact Detective. N. McCarthy at 703-257-8049.
Fernandez was jailed on $20,000 bond. Police did not say whether he lives at the home, or is an employee there.
