A 22-year-old Manassas man wanted for stealing donations from an American Legion volunteer, then dragging him with his car, was arrested Tuesday.
The incident happened Nov. 8 outside the Walmart at 9401 Liberia Ave. when the suspect grabbed a bag containing money from the 65-year-old American Legion volunteer, who was collecting for Post 114, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The victim went after the suspect and partially entered his vehicle on the passenger side. The suspect then began to drive away, dragging the victim a short distance before the victim was able to get away.
In coordination with members of the Manassas City Police Department, officers identified the suspect as David Alexander Gonzalez-Batres and on Nov. 20, obtained arrest warrants.
On Jan. 12, members of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested him.
Gonzalez-Batres is charged with malicious wounding and petty larceny, Carr said.
