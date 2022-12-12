A 30-year-old Manassas-area man is jailed without bond after a Friday night shooting that left two wounded in Triangle.
Officers were called to the 4100 block of Southway Lane at 11:23 p.m., where they spoke to one victim, a 40-year-old woman, from a second-floor window who told them the shooter was inside the house.
Officers eventually made contact with the gunman, who came out of the house without incident and was taken into custody, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Inside, officers provided first aid to the woman and a 38-year-old man who was also shot, Carr said. Both victims were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.
The suspect, Shaheem Tevon Hicks Brown of the 7600 block of Quail Run Lane, knows both of the victims, Carr said. During his arrest, officers found him in possession of a suspected controlled substance.
Brown was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in commission in a felony and possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug,, Carr said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
