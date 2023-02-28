A 35-year-old Manassas man faces a felony child neglect charge after his 7-year-old son shot himself in the hand Sunday evening.
The shooting happened about 6:35 p.m. in the 11100 block of Stagestone Way.
The boy located an unsecured firearm inside the house and while handling it, a round discharged and struck him in the hand before traveling through a bedroom wall and into a bathroom.
The child’s father, 35-year-old Erik Christopher Brown, immediately took the boy to an area hospital where police were contacted, Prince William County Police Master Office Renee Carr said. The victim's injuries were non-life threatening and no other injuries or property damage were reported.
Brown was arrested Monday and charged with felony child neglect and allowing children access to firearms, Carr said.
