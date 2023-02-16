Police have charged a 58-year-old man with murder in the death of his infant son in Manassas 38 years ago.
Samuel Harry Dicola, of no fixed address, was arrested Wednesday at the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford, where he was incarcerated on a probation violation in another case.
On Nov. 29, 1984, Dicola was caring for his 3-month-old son at the family's then-home on Lafayette Boulevard in Manassas when the baby began experiencing breathing problems, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release.
Dicola took the victim to an area hospital and he was transferred to Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C., where he died a few days later, Perok said.
In December 1984, an autopsy completed by the medical examiner’s office D.C. determined the child had died from severe retinal hemorrhaging and swollen brain, "which was deemed to have been caused by the accused shaking the victim," Perok said.
At the time of the initial police investigation, the medical examiner classified the death as undetermined, and based on the medical findings, prosecution was not sought by
Prince William County prosecutors.
In September 2021, Dicola was stopped by law enforcement in Maryland on an unrelated matter "where additional information was obtained that prompted a reexamination of the case," Perok said.
Detectives reviewed the old investigation "consistent with current medical expertise," and the medical examiner’s office reclassified the cause of death as a homicide, Perok said.
Dicola remains jailed at the Rappahannock Regional Jail awaiting transfer to Prince William County.
Dicola has a lengthy criminal history in Virginia with several convictions for grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretenses and probation violations, court records show.
