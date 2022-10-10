A 41-year-old Manassas man died after he was struck by a car while crossing Sudley Manor Drive outside Manassas on Oct. 5.
Police were called to the intersection near Chatsworth Drive at 9:04 p.m., where they found the driver of a 2021 GMC Arcadia was traveling northbound when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking within the middle of the roadway, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The driver remained at the scene and contacted police and rescue. The pedestrian was flown to an area hospital where he died Oct. 6. He was identified as Bhupen Uprety, 41, of Manassas.
The driver of the 2021 GMC Arcadia was identified as a 42-year-old Bristow man. Speed or impairment do not appear to be factors on the part of the driver, Perok said.
