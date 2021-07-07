A Manassas man died after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County July 4.
State police say the wreck happened at 12:33 p.m. in Fairfax County. A 1999 Harley-Davidson Sportster was traveling west when it ran off the interstate and struck a crash attenuator, a safety device intended to reduce the damage to structures, vehicles and motorists.
The motorcyclist, Eddie B. Short, 55, Manassas, was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital where he died of his injuries later that same day. Short was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigaiton.
