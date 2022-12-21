A 26-year-old Manassas man was killed in a Tuesday night crash on Sudley Road.
Police were called to the 8400 block of Sudley Road at 10:43 p.m. after a 2014 Honda Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed east struck a curb approaching Rixlew Lane, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The car rolled several times before coming to rest in the parking lot of a local business. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, Perok said.
Fire and rescue crews took the the driver, Alex Randy Portillo, to an area hospital where he later died, Perok said.
A 24-year-old woman in the front seat was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries, he said.
Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police.
