The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace accident that took the life of a 40-year-old Manassas man.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m., deputies and fire and rescue crews responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg for a man who fell from a truck. Preliminarily, detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The truck’s driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
Heidy Ricardo Lopez Rivas, 40, of Manassas, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
"At this time, there is no indication of criminal activity. The investigation is still active, and our detectives are working with the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner," the release said.
The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective K. Mitchell at 703-771-1021.
