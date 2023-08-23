A 30-year-old man was killed in a Tuesday night motorcycle crash outside Manassas.
Officers were called to the wreck at Lake Jackson and Hillcrest drives just after 10:30 p.m. The investigation showed the operator of a 2022 Yamaha motorcycle, identified as Muhammad Mubashar of Manassas, was traveling southbound on Lake Jackson Drive "at a high rate of speed" when he lost control in a turn, Prince William County police said in a news release.
The motorcycle left the roadway and traveled up an embankment, where the operator separated and struck a tree, the release said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died on Wednesday.
