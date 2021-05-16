A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon near Manassas, Prince William County's second fatal accident since Friday.
Police say the operator of a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was traveling south on Hornbaker Road near Industrial Road just before 2 p.m. when he lost control.
The motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole, said Prince William County police Officer Adam Beard. The operator was then thrown from the bike.
Joshua Lee Jackson, 23, of Manassas, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, Beard said.
Jackson was wearing a helmet. Speed is a factor in the crash, Beard said.
On Friday, a 21-year-old Woodbridge man died after a single-vehicle crash Friday night on Cardinal Drive outside Dale City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.