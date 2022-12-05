A Manassas man was arrested and charged with a slew of crimes after leading Fauquier County deputies on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 3:15 p.m., deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver vehicle driving erratically at the intersection of Catlett Road and James Madison Highway in Bealeton, according to a Fauquier sheriff’s office news release. The vehicle continued driving on Catlett Road before making a U-turn and proceeding toward James Madison Highway. The driver continued at a high rate of speed on James Madison Highway toward Culpeper County.
The Virginia State Police and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office joined in on the pursuit, and the driver eventually crashed into a Culpeper cruiser positioned at the intersection of Ira Hoffman Lane and Goodwin Lane.
The driver, Tony Darrell Payne, 41, of Manassas, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony eluding, reckless driving, two counts of driving with a revoked or suspended license, failure to control a vehicle, obstruction of justice, reckless driving by speed, destruction of property and assault and battery, according to the release. He’s being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond.
Clearly this dude's elevator does not go to the top floor.
