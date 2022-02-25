A Manassas man was sentenced Thursday to 11 years and 10 months in prison for selling counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl in addition to illegally possessing and selling firearms.
According to court documents, Richard Michael Perez, 26, was identified by law enforcement around September 2020 as a source of supply for various narcotics, the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Alexandria said in a news release.
During transactions spanning September 2020 through June of 2021, Perez sold nearly 1,000 pills containing fentanyl to an undercover law enforcement agent, the release said. During the course of the sales, Perez mentioned that he owned firearms, and, in April, sold a semi-automatic rifle to the undercover law enforcement agent.
In June, Perez was taken into custody and a search of his home revealed additional narcotics, a privately manufactured firearm devoid of a serial number or other unique identifier, various ammunition, and over $9,000 in cash, the release said.
Perez had previously been convicted of multiple felony offenses in Virginia and was thus prohibited from possessing firearms at the time of this offense.
