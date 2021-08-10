A Manassas-area mosque is calling on the Department of Homeland Security to release decorative tiles bound for its new building to be released from Dulles Airport, where they’ve been held since late June.
On Tuesday, leaders from Manassas Mosque and Northern Virginia’s Islamic community said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is threatening to destroy nearly 750 pounds of tiles featuring Quranic verses simply because they came from Iran, where U.S. sanctions have targeted the government’s nuclear program. But the tiles are just a gift from another mosque in the city of Qom, the faith leaders say, and have nothing to do with the Iranian government.
So far, their pleas to release the tiles have fallen on deaf ears, and in responses to the media, Customs and Border Protection agents say the mosque can either have the tiles returned to Iran or destroyed.
On Tuesday, the mosque and its allies took its pleas public. Imam Abu Nahidian was joined by Nihad Awad, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and Rafi Uddin Ahmed, president of Prince William County’s Dar Al-Noor mosque and the Muslim Association of Virginia.
“The tiles are religious items; they are not weapons of mass destruction subject to sanctions,” Awad said during a news conference Tuesday morning at the mosque, just off Sudley Road outside Manassas.
“We believe that the government should have common sense, should not punish a local community because it wants to exercise and practice religious liberty, which is one of the main foundations of our nation,” he added. “So, simply, I would ask that the Biden Administration make an exception. … [The tiles] have inscriptions from verses of the Quran, they’re considered sacred, they come from a sacred place in Iran and have been donated to this mosque, and they don’t harm anybody.”
Nahidian said he hopes the mosque will break ground next spring on its new facility, about six miles from its current home. He said he has owned the property since 1973 and instead of trying to split it among his nine children and 26 grandchildren, he wanted to donate the land to his community, where it can be used for the mosque and a corresponding Islamic school.
The tiles would be used for the new building’s “mihrab,” a niche that indicates the direction of Mecca, the holy city Muslims face while praying. According to Nahidian, the mosque received a similar shipment from Iran about eight months ago. This time, however, it was stopped by customs agents.
In an email to representatives of the mosque, agents said the shipments should have been cleared beforehand through the Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which regulates imports and financial assets coming from nations such as Iran or Cuba under sanction by the United States.
“CBP has determined this shipment must be re-exported or destroyed,” the Aug. 4 email reads. “It can take several months to obtain an import permit from OFAC if they even issue one. … It is your decision to re-import or destroy, but please let the airline know which decision you make.”
Nahidian said that the tiles have no real financial value, and thus shouldn’t be considered imports in the same way as most assets regulated by the OFAC.
“Before, the same kind of shipment arrived and we received it. The person … was asking, ‘Is it a gift?’ I said ‘Yes, it is. … Frankly, it doesn’t have value. If you put it outside, nobody’s going to buy it.’ Same thing as here,” Nahidian said Tuesday.
Awad said tiles and other decorative elements for Western mosques are frequently sent from the Muslim world, where expertise in the craft is more common. Prayer rugs, for example, will often be imported from Iran, Turkey or Afghanistan.
Similarly, expertly-made tiles for mosque walls featuring the geometric design favored in the Muslim world are commonly found in Iran. In the U.S., he said, the same level of craftsmanship is harder to find.
“Some of them are made at home here, but it does not really reach the level of perfection that you see,” Awad said, adding that Qom is a sacred place in its own right. According to an article in the Jakarta Post, Qom is one of the holiest cities for Shiites.
“The Muslim communities in the Western world have not developed the homemade skillsets to produce their own perfection of artwork,” Awad said.
The tiles being held at Dulles Airport, according to a release from Manassas Mosque, include verses regarding the direction of prayer.
As of now, the two sides are at a standstill. Representatives for the Department of Homeland Security could not be immediately reached by InsideNoVa for comment.
But the mosque is hoping that with the help of Islamic civil rights groups, it can reach the Biden Administration.
“We appreciate everything that CBP does, that Homeland Security does, our Treasury Department, to make sure that we’re all as Americans safe from any threats from abroad,” Ahmed said. “However, this is a common-sense issue. … And lastly, I have to wonder, if this was a statue of Virgin Mary, would we be here discussing this or not?”
