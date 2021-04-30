Manassas Museum has unveiled the designs for its renovation, set to begin in January.
The renovation and expansion will add 4,800 square feet to the 6,500-square-foot existing structure. The addition – to be built on the northeast side of the museum – will include a 2,300-square-foot “special exhibit hall,” as well as about 1,650 square feet for new collections and storage. It will also feature a new family restroom and offices.
A new entryway will also be added, with the existing entry being converted into handicap access. The arched wall in front of the existing building will be removed, and the courtyard on the lawn side of the building will be converted into a plaza with steps and a ramp to the lawn building.
The project was designed by Baltimore-based GWWO Architects.
Construction will close the museum for over a year; the city hopes to break ground in January and reopen in time for the 150th anniversary of Manassas’ founding on April 3, 2023.
The museum opened in 1974, and an expansion was originally planned for 2008, but the recession put it on hold.
Some had suggested that the site should house both the museum and a new, city-owned public library. Planners say next year’s renovation won’t preclude more additions, but that for now the city will keep its new branch of the Prince William Library System in a storefront at the Wellington Station shopping center.
Some exterior designs and materials have yet to be completely finalized, but Patty Prince, the city’s communications director, said the interior designs had been settled on. Community Development Director Liz Via-Gossman presented the renderings to the city’s architectural review board last week.
