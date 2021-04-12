The City of Manassas has secured 2,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine for its first vaccination clinics Tuesday and Wednesday at Metz Middle School.
The clinics will be run by Walgreens, and anyone can sign up for the free vaccine. Manassas Communications Manager Patty Prince said many of the 2,000 total slots are still available, and the city has reached out to a number of churches and other community organizations encouraging them to get members registered.
Prince said Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger reached out to state officials directly, telling them that Manassas has a significant “underserved” community, encouraging them to bring a clinic to the city.
“Please do this for our community, do it for your family,” Davis-Younger said in a message on the city’s Facebook page. “... This is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one and done. Do this for your community, do it for our city, and then we can all get back together again real soon.”
Appointments are available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days. Neither identification nor insurance information are required, but both are encouraged. Regardless, the vaccines will be free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.