The Manassas City Council on Monday approved a plan to raise speed limits in two school zones but enforce them with new speed cameras at their Monday meeting.
Under the plan, photo enforcement of speed limits at Round Elementary and Metz Middle schools could start as early as next school year. But under the recommendation from police, the speed limits at the school zones would actually increase from 15 mph during school hours to 25.
On Monday, Police Chief Doug Keen said he thought increasing the speed limits would be the best way to gain compliance from drivers, adding that the current layout in the school zones – where limits drop from 35 mph to 25 and then quickly down to 15 – were difficult to enforce and win convictions in court.
Keen said notice about the possible changes had gone out to nearby neighbors of the schools and school families, but that no responses were submitted. The police department will now work on procuring new speed cameras and doing another round of public notice. Before the speed cameras actually start ticketing drivers, there will be a 30-day warning period with signs posted about the changes.
“Our desire for this photo enforcement is consistent speeds with consistent enforcement to get compliance from the people going through there. We believe this process will do both,” Keen said, adding that nearby red lights and stop signs also helped control speeds around the two schools.
A 2020 General Assembly law allowed for the use of speed cameras in Virginia for the first time, but only in school and work zones. Manassas installed and began its use of red-light cameras for the first time last year at select intersections. Keen said that the department will see how the speed cameras do at Round and Metz, and then consider whether or not to pursue adding cameras to other school zones.
