According to Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, longtime State Sen. Charles Colgan used to call Manassas Park “the little city that could.”
On Saturday, as the small city cut the ribbons on its new city hall building and public plaza, Roem – whose district includes Manassas Park and western Prince William County – told an assembled crowd that it was becoming “the little city that can and the little city that does.”
Officials in the long financially-beleaguered city hope that the building – which will eventually include a new city library and the second location for Jirani’s Coffeehouse – can help the 18,000-resident city turn a corner from the days of fiscal mismanagement during the early 2000s.
While the city government won’t move into the new complex until next month, City Manager Laszlo Palko spent the day Saturday giving tours of the new government digs, which are expected to improve things for the city’s workforce and to help government workers serve the public better.
“It was positive feelings all over the place and a strong desire to keep the momentum going here and get our downtown working,” Palko told InsideNoVa.
The city hall development is part of a larger, creative plan to enliven the city’s downtown near its Virginia Railway Express station and help bring in new tax revenues for the debt-strapped city budget.
Approved by the City Council in 2020, the public-private partnership enlisted developer Norton Scott to construct the city hall building – complete with restaurant space, a public plaza and a splash pad for children on hot summer days – and lease it to the city. Manassas Park will enter a 30-year, lease-to-buy agreement, with annual payments starting next year and increasing from $535,000 to $1.6 million annually.
And to make things worth Norton Scott’s time, the city sold the developer what it hopes will be truly prime “downtown” real estate to build 300 new homes with home-builder Stanley Martin. Between proffers for the land and future tax revenues from the new homes, Palko says the plan more than pays for the new city hall – which replaces a building that was in desperate need of replacement anyway.
When it’s all said and done, hopefully by the end of 2024, the city will have a new government office and library, more restaurant space, a downtown entertainment complex with a movie theater and second public plaza, more downtown homes and a brand new downtown parking garage.
On Saturday, the city distributed vouchers for local restaurants paid for by federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, kids played in bounce houses and got fake tattoos, and families enjoyed a small petting zoo set up for the celebration.
“Residents seemed to have a good time and really enjoyed the festivities,” Palko said.
Previous downtown development plans failed to deliver on their promise or price tag, with storefronts still sitting empty from a 2009 development that was supposed to create a shopping district that would draw spending from all over. Pre-Great Recession municipal capital spending sprees landed the city government in debt that it’s still climbing out of.
But residential demand has remained high within the city, and officials hope that by adding more housing, entertainment, dining and parking, the area will start to feel like a real downtown. And, unlike previous municipal development projects, this will add no new debt to the city’s balance sheet.
“Manassas Park is one of the only … cities in Virginia where there is no defined downtown, among all the independent cities in Virginia. There just isn’t really one,” Roem told InsideNoVa. “So my hope is that families are going to be gathering there and it becomes a place for commerce … and that the changes going on reflect the diversity of the community.”
