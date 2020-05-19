Manassas Park has canceled its annual Fourth of July fireworks due to coronavirus and financial concerns.
"The city did not come to this decision lightly," Manassas Park officials said in a statement. "We have explored multiple ways to keep this wonderful tradition in place, but ultimately the uncertainty ... would not allow us to guarantee the safety of our residents and staff."
The decision is consistent with current projections regarding state social distancing guidelines through the summer and mirrors cancelations in other jurisdictions, the city said.
The negative impact of the coronavirus on city finances also played into the decision, with Manassas Park leaders looking to scale back expenditures where possible, officials said.
While there are no plans to reschedule fireworks this year, the city has worked out a deal with the vendor to shift the current contract to summer 2021.
