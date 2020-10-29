One of the smallest cities in Northern Virginia may have its most contentious mayoral election this cycle.
Independent former councilperson Michael Carrera has spent the past year criticizing the city’s leadership over what he calls wasteful and overly ambitious development plans and mismanaged city funds. By contrast, incumbent Democrat Jeanette Rishell says she and her staff have brought stability to a previously bleak fiscal situation and have a plan to attract new development and increase tax revenues. Both have accused the other on multiple occasions of misleading the city’s 17,000 residents.
On Tuesday, city voters will decide whether Carrera or Rishell should be mayor for the next four years and will also select three members of City Council, at least two of whom will be newcomers. Both the mayor and City Council members are elected on an at-large basis.
At $1.55 per $100 of assessed value, the city’s real estate tax rate is the highest of any city or county in Virginia, but both Rishell and Carrera agree that basic city services and the school system are severely underfunded, a result of pre-Great Recession municipal spending that left the city with over $120 million of debt.
Rishell, first elected to city council in 2012, says that since she joined the governing body, the city’s financial stewardship has greatly improved. No longer is it being monitored by the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts, and since 2011, the city’s S&P credit rating has risen from BBB to AA-. The city has also refinanced some of the debt, leaving it with service payments of $10.48 million annually until the 2022 fiscal year, when they fall to just over $8 million.
And at an Oct. 18 candidate forum, she touted the newest part of a long-running downtown development. Last week, the city entered an agreement with a McLean-based developer that will bring a new city hall, public library and entertainment venue, as well as more than 300 townhomes, to the city’s downtown. According to the city manager’s projections, the 30-year lease-to-own agreement for the new municipal building will be paid for by personal property and real estate tax revenues generated by the residential and commercial development.
“We need a vibrant downtown area; otherwise we’ll never be able to lower taxes, we’ll never be able to meet the unmet needs of the city, which of course lowering taxes is one of those unmet needs,” Rishell said. “The new city project is not debt, it’s lease-to-own. The lease will be paid for entirely by the personal property tax and the real estate tax of the new structures. There will be zero impact to current residents.”
Carrera, a business analyst for the Arlington County government, was the odd man out in his 2018 re-election bid, finishing fourth in a race for three open council seats. He’s been consistently critical of the development, arguing that the new city hall should be downsized and that, taken on the whole, it’s another project that won’t bring in promised revenues. Earlier phases of the four-phase City Center project, undertaken before Rishell was in office, have failed, leaving empty storefronts where a vibrant downtown was promised.
Rishell insists that the latest phase is designed to correct those problems, but at the forum Carrera argued that it would ultimately saddle the city with another untenable financial burden. The lease agreement on the city hall and library building, which can only be broken to a severe hit to the city’s credit standing, will cost $1 million for the first year and $1.5 million annually for the remainder.
“These visionary gambles that we’ve been putting out over the last 20 years have not played out in the residents’ favor,” he said. “The developer and the previous elected people who built the City Center said the same thing. There’s nothing there. It’s 14 or 15 years now. It’s empty. … We’re still paying for it.”
Carrera said he’s committed to lowering the real estate tax rate by 10 cents over four years if he’s elected, and is also calling for the city to find savings elsewhere, arguing that the city giving take-home vehicles to police officers is inefficient. He would rather remove the vehicle privilege and give officers an additional $15,000 in salary, which he estimates would be the savings.
Additionally, he’d like to see the city council reduced from seven members to five as a way to save on council stipends, with non-partisan district voting put in place. At the forum, he pledged to take just $1 in pay per council meeting beginning in the next fiscal year.
“That’s how serious I am,” Carrera said.
But Rishell, who won the 2016 mayoral election with 3,028 votes to then-incumbent Frank Jones’ 1,818, said Carrera hasn’t been paying enough attention to the city’s governance, and that responsible fiscal policy overall will return it to a place where tax rates can be reduced and schools better funded.
Rishell has raised just over $16,000 in her re-election campaign this year, according to campaign finance forms filed with the state. Carrera said he has spent about $1,500 of his own money.
Rishell said at the forum that Carerra’s pledge to take just $1 in pay “has nothing to do with the bread-and-butter issues … You could take every dollar of stipend away from the governing body, all seven members, and it wouldn’t even be a hundredth of a percent on the tax rate. He’s just blowing smoke.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.