Manassas Park police have identified a juvenile in Wisconsin in a "swatting" hoax that resulted in officers entering an empty house to search for a supposed shooting victim.
The incident started at 3:21 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, when Manassas Park police received a call from Fredericksburg Police Emergency Communications Center advising they were on the phone with a juvenile male who stated he lived in the 8400 block of Sandstone Way Manassas Park and just shot a family member.
He also stated another family member was barricaded inside a bedroom upstairs in the home, city police said in a news release. Police arrived within minutes of the phone call and immediately set up a perimeter around the home.
Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect utilizing a public address microphone as well as attempting to call the phone number back; however, each attempt was met with negative results, the release said.
Once the city police Special Response Team (SRT) arrived on the scene, access was gained through the front of the residence, and it was determined the residence was unoccupied and no one was inside.
Detectives were able to determine the phone call originated in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and requested the assistance of their police authorities to assist in the investigation.
Contact was made at the home where the call originated and several electronic devices were seized at the request of Manassas Park police detectives.
"At this time, the suspected offender has been identified as a juvenile male and no further information regarding his identity will be released," the news release said.
Police say it's unclear why juvenile chose the Manassas Park home as the target of the swatting hoax, but there is no threat to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.