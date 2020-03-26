Manassas Park police and the City of Manassas Park Fire and Rescue are on the scene at 118 Kent Village Drive for a possible explosive device.
Units arrived on the scene and discovered what is believed to be a live grenade contained inside of a vehicle. The ATF and Virginia State Police have been contacted and bomb technicians are responding.
Kent Village Square and a portion of 200 Kent Drive is shutdown to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The shopping center and surrounding areas have been evacuted as a precaution and there is no immediate threat to citizens at this time.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.