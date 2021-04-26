Manassas Park police are searching for the person who shot a dog multiple times Monday morning near the VRE parking lot.
Witnesses reported hearing a total of six gunshots at 9:26 a.m. in the 9300 Manassas Drive, police said in a Facebook post (warning graphic photo).
After the shots were fired, the dog, a brown and white pit bull mix, followed the person back to a black SUV park in the VRE parking lot. The driver then fled the scene.
Manassas Park police said the dog was rushed to an emergency vet and was still alive as of late this morning. Officers are asking for any assistance in identifying the owner.
Call 703-361-1136 with any information.
