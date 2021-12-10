Friday will be a virtual-learning day for students at Manassas Park City Schools as police investigate a social media threat.
All city buildings will be closed for staff and students, the police department said late Thursday night.
Manassas Park police received information Thursday from school officials about a possible threat that originated on social media.
A potential threat circulating social media was brought to our attention. Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow, 12/10, will now be an asynchronous learning day for all students. All MPCS buildings will be closed tomorrow as the police department continues their investigation.— MPCSchools (@MPCSVA) December 10, 2021
Police originally planned to have increased presence at Manassas Park High School and Manassas Park Middle School on Friday, but later the decision was made to close school buildings and make Friday an asynchronous learning day for all students.
Police did not release the nature of the threat.
School threats have been an ongoing problem around the region. Earlier this week, authorities investigated three separate threats at Stafford High School in one day. And last month, Prince William schools dealt with five threats in one week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.