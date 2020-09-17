Manassas Park City Schools has confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, forcing a number of other employees to quarantine.
In an email sent to division staff Tuesday night, Superintendent Bruce McDade said it had been three days since the positive individual had been on site.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Prince William Health Department has recommended that a number of MPCS staff members be placed on self-quarantine status,” McDade wrote. “One confirmed case in the division led to this decision. … All facilities were properly cleaned after this person’s last contact at MPCS. We continue to utilize the Enhance Cleaning program on a daily basis and will continue to do so.”
Deanne Perez, executive assistant to the superintendent, said there had been no other positive tests among contacts as of Wednesday evening.
Manassas Park began the school year Sept. 8 with virtual learning, but some administrative employees are still working on site and the school system is distributing meals to some students.
Manassas Park isn’t the only school division that’s had to deal with a positive COVID case. Earlier this month, Manassas was forced to temporarily close one food distribution site when an employee involved in preparing meals for students tested positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.