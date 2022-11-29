Due to multiple employees testing positive for COVID-19, the city of Manassas Park's social services lobby is closed the rest of the week.
DSS staff will continue to check the drop box, faxes, and email in order to continue providing services, the city said in a Facebook post.
The city said it anticipates reopening on Monday, Dec. 5.
"We are taking all measures to ensure a safe return to work for both staff and residents, including but not limited to office space sanitizing, quarantining, masking, and follow-up COVID testing," the post said.
Residents are encouraged to check the city's website for updates.
Contact the main number at 703-335-8880 with any questions.
