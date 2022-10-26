Even the allure of new digs at Manassas Park’s recently-opened city hall building hasn’t drawn more candidates into a three-way race for City Council this year, leading some to consider reducing the small city’s governing body from seven seats to five.
The problem has plagued the small city next to Manassas for years now: Most City Council elections feature no more than four candidates on the ballot for three seats.
This year, though, only three people are running for three seats after Vice Mayor Preston Banks moved and vacated his council seat earlier this year. With no write-in campaigns launched, council members Haseeb Javed and Alanna Mensing, as well as former council member Michael Carrera, are essentially guaranteed to be seated for the next term.
During the campaign, Javed and Mensing – now the vice mayor after Banks’ departure – have touted steps the city has taken in the past four years to revitalize its downtown area and improve its fiscal situation with more housing, a new city hall and library building and a forthcoming movie theater complex.
Carrera, a critic of the city center plan who lost a bid for mayor to Jeanette Rishell in 2020, will now join them on the council, where he served from 2014 to 2018.
But the candidates admit that campaigning isn’t quite the same when there isn’t any actual competition.
The last few election cycles in the city of over 17,000 were at least slightly more competitive. In 2020 and 2018, four candidates ran for three seats. But in 2016, only three candidates made the ballot for three open seats, prompting a former mayor to launch a write-in campaign. Three candidates ran in 2014 and four ran in 2012. The council’s seven members, including the mayor, serve four-year terms with alternating election cycles.
The trend has also led some, like Carrera, to propose shrinking the council from seven seats to five.
“I don’t know, we need to engage more people in the community,” Carrera told InsideNoVa when asked why more people aren’t running for council. “People here, I think it’s very transient and a lot of people just come and go. And then because it’s a heavy immigrant population, it’s transient with every kind of person here … And so many people are commuting to D.C. and Arlington, Fairfax, Tysons, they’re looking at it as just a placeholder.”
Manassas Park – the second-smallest independent city in Northern Virginia after Falls Church – is increasingly young and diverse, with 26% of its population age 18 or younger, 58.3% white, 40.1% Hispanic, 16.9% Black and 39.4% foreign-born. At 11.3%, the city’s Asian population is also bigger as a percentage than in Manassas or Prince William County.
Javed told InsideNoVa that he’s worked on the council to improve the city government’s staffing levels and bring down its local tax rates – which remain the highest in the region. But he said he wants to see more engagement with the city’s minority population when it comes to the council.
This time of year back in 2018, Javed was knocking doors regularly to try to get his name out there. This year, with early voting already underway, he’ll be holding a meet-and-greet and sending out mailers, but he won’t be pounding the pavement quite as much.
“I’m from Pakistan, so I’m trying to get more people involved in the South Asian community to come out and represent us. I’m active in our mosques and other communities, but for some reason people are a little hesitant because either they lack experience or they feel like they don’t know how to be a city councilman,” he said. “I tell them I didn’t have experience either. We ran and we got elected in and now we just do the work. Learn as you go, basically.”
Javed said he wants to keep the council at seven members to maximize representation, but he said the lack of competition makes for a revolving door of candidates, and that “worries” him.
Mensing said it was a drive by the old city hall building with her husband that ultimately led to her first council run in 2018.
“The first thought was, it’s nice to have the city hall right there with how accessible it is. The second thought was, ‘Hey, we should go attend the meetings. We should know what’s going on in our city,’” Mensing said. “And then my husband was like … ‘You would be really good at politics.’ And I was like, ‘You’re nuts.’ But it kind of planted a seed.”
She said she’s tried to encourage people she knows to either run for council or just serve on a city board or committee to see how they like it. But she also calls the work of a council member “a labor of love,” with hard work and only a $3,000 annual stipend to show for it.
“It’s not paid much at all … so it’s certainly not for the money. And it’s not for the glamor. I mean, it’s Manassas Park,” she told InsideNova. “It’s hard work, there are hard decisions being made, and, of course, you can’t please everyone … And it’s time-consuming, to be honest, for a part-time job. It could be full-time.”
Mensing said she’d be open to shrinking the council but would first want to see the city and local political parties invest more into finding civic-minded residents to serve in one way or another through some kind of leadership training.
If that failed, though, she said five might be a better number.
“People … don’t have a lot of free time,” she said. “Sometimes I see someone that seems like they would be really good and I try to recruit them, but I know that there’s hundreds of people that I haven’t even met that would be good at this job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.