Yosie Monge starts and ends her school day earlier than most of her fellow Manassas Park High School seniors. The 17-year-old logs online for her first virtual class at 7:45 and is done with her second by 10:30 in the morning. She’s not your typical teenager – she actually wants to be up in the morning.
She arranged her schedule this way intentionally. Needing only two more course credits to graduate, Monge typically keeps a pretty busy late-morning and afternoon schedule, though not with extracurricular activities through the school. She uses the time instead to run her business: a one-person baking operation out of her mother’s kitchen in their Manassas Park home.
Monge handles everything from taking orders to prep work and clean-up and runs it like a real business. In the past year, she started sourcing ingredients in bulk and ramping up her output during rushes for special occasions. On a normal day, Monge says, she fills about five orders, mostly of decorated chocolate-covered strawberries, cupcakes and breakable chocolate hearts – ornately decorated hearts filled with individual chocolates. A dozen strawberries, which are just as much edible art as they are dessert, start at $20. A dozen cupcakes will typically run $25 or more.
At times, the bilingual Monge says, it feels much more like a full-time job. Days of preparation went into filling Valentine’s Day orders last month. Easter and Mother’s Day will also certainly bring big rushes.
She’s no stranger to bulk orders, though. When a beloved community member, René Martínez Luna, died of COVID-19 complications earlier this year, Monge enlisted the help of her mother, Ana Renteria, and the two baked over 600 cupcakes for his family’s fundraisers in Georgetown South.
Monge has been baking since she was about 12, after Renteria got her into a class for adults at the Manassas Park Recreation Center. With both her children typically spending their after-school time at the center anyway, the determined mother says she twisted the instructor’s arm until he let the young Yosie in.
“Then she started making her own things and she would bring some to the teacher and he was like, ‘Oh my, you’re getting better than me,’” Renteria said. “Ever since she’s been baking for the family, little gatherings here and there, until about four years ago people started ordering from her.”
When the pandemic brought life to a halt for most last year though, her business kicked into high gear. Her Instagram following, from which she gets most of her orders, grew and the requests picked up.
“I have no idea [why], but I want to say it’s because a lot of people were just home all the time and just craving munchies,” Monge says. It was at that point that she started asking clients to order ahead the night before so she could keep things organized.
The pandemic has touched her family in very direct ways as well. Monge’s grandfather contracted COVID and died in June.
At that point, she says, baking both helped to keep her going and felt, at times, like a burden.
“I fell into a state of depression and baking was the only thing I wanted to do. That’s what I did all day,” she said. “I always had contact with my grandfather, I would see him. And then this feeling like he was alone, he died alone, because we couldn’t see him.”
Monge has been lucky, she says, that her mother has also nudged her to stick with it. Tired of being cooped up in the house in 2020, Monge for a time wanted to go get a normal part-time high school job at the mall. Out of concern over the virus and her daughter’s future path, Renteria said she should stay focused on what she was building at home.
For the teenager, it’s almost as much a creative outlet as it is a business pursuit. Her edible creations feature intricate, colorful designs often in a unified chromatic theme or with playful lettering. She likes to start with her materials laid out on parchment paper. From there, she says, designs just come to her and she goes with them. Unless, of course, she doesn’t like how things ultimately look, in which case she isn’t afraid to start over.
“I get a lot of ‘Hey, it’s my brother’s birthday, this is his favorite color, do your thing.’ It’s freestyle,” Monge said. “I wouldn’t be able to explain how I come up with things.”
Although it allows her more time to work on her business, Monge says she’s no fan of the current virtual schooling situation (Manassas Park high-schoolers are scheduled to return for some in-person instruction starting April 6 and 7).
She struggles enough with school as it is, she says. And trying to learn everything through a computer screen – especially hands-on material for classes like sports medicine – doesn’t make things any easier.
“I’m not a school person, and when I’m learning it’s mostly hands-on or one-on-one, and I don’t get any of that,” she said.
The social aspect of catching up with friends and classmates over lunch or in the halls, is also gone.
When she graduates, Monge says, she doesn’t want to pursue a typical college experience. Instead, she’d like to enroll in some kind of business management certification program that will teach her to better manage the day-to-day operations of what could be a growing dessert operation. Renteria, in the meantime, is considering building a small addition to their house to afford her daughter more space for experimentation and production, until she finds a place of her own.
“Not only do I feel that huge potential in her, but she’s my child and I obviously, as a parent, want the best for her,” Renteria says. “If I’m not able to give her all the money in the world, I think giving her the tools to be successful is going to be one of the greatest things I can do for my child.”
