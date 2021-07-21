Wawa is looking to build its first store within Manassas city limits.
The city’s planning commission will hold a public hearing Aug. 4 for a proposed rezoning that would allow the gas station/market chain to bring a new Wawa to 8704 Sudley Road. According to the application, the proposed store would be built in 2023 if approved. The city’s community development staff is currently in the process of completing its review of the rezoning application, which would change the lot from office to commercial zoning.
The three commercial buildings currently on the site host medical offices, a State Farm insurance agency and a pharmacy. Those buildings would be demolished to make way for the Wawa under the current plans, but Manassas Planning and Development Director Matt Arcieri said some of those businesses are already exploring moving locations.
The city’s staff is doing its analysis on the rezoning proposal, and the planning commission could vote to recommend the rezoning as early as Aug. 4, after the public hearing.
The store would be the fourth Wawa in the area but the first inside the city. The popular chain has another location on Sudley Road near I-66, as well as along Route 28 and Liberia Avenue just past the county line.
Ramey Kemp Associates performed a traffic analysis for the application that recommended that an eastbound right-turn lane be added to Sudley to accommodate the Wawa trips.
