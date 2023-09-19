Manassas Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Douglas Keen will serve as Interim City Manager beginning in November.

The city council selected Keen at its Monday meeting after conducting interviews for the position. Current City Manager Pat Pate's resigned effective Nov. 3 after accepting the position of city manager for Winston-Salem, N.C. Pate served as Manassas city manager for 10 years.

Keen began his career with the Manassas Police Department in 1987, rising through the ranks as a police officer, lieutenant, captain and assistant police chief.

He was appointed chief 2010, and helped the department achieve a Gold Standard of Excellence Award from The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

He serves as the chiefs/sheriffs chair for the Northern Virginia Gang Task Force; vice chair of the Prince William County/Manassas Jail Board and board member of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy and Washington Council of Governments. He also served on the city’s Equity and Inclusion Task Force.

In 2021, Keen was appointed assistant city manager and has focused on special projects, human resources, public works, social services, the fire and rescue department, and citywide employee leadership development.

He holds a master's degree in public administration from the University of Oklahoma, and a bachelor’s degree in the administration of justice from George Mason University.

“I am honored to be selected for this interim position, knowing the nayor and council have confidence in my leadership abilities to keep the city on track,” Keen said in a statement. “I can assure the community and our staff that they have someone in place who will set us up for future success.”

In his new role, Keen will continue to hold the title of police chief, however he will name an interim, acting chief to delegate daily duties to due to his limited availability in that role.

A national search for a new city manager is underway.