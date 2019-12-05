Manassas City Police are investigating after a stranger made several attempts to talk to children walking from their bus stop on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of Autumn Place at 2:56 p.m. for a report of a man seen driving in the area and trying to converse with children, police said in a news release.
The man was described as Hispanic, about 30 to 40 years old and last seen driving a green or gray sedan.
Police say there is no evidence at this time that a crime occurred.
If you see anything suspicious or have information related to this incident contact the Manassas City Police Department’s non-emergency line at 703-257-8000.
