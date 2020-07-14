Police are searching for a 42-year-old Manassas man wanted in connection with the Tuesday morning stabbing of a woman on Cedar Ridge Drive.
Manassas officers were called to the scene at 6:48 a.m. and arrived to find a woman suffering from a stab wound. Officers rendered aid and the victim was flown by helicopter to a trauma center, where she was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon.
Police have identified the suspect as Salomon Alberto Nazar, who fled the scene and is believed be traveling in a white Ford Transit van with the license plate “NAZAR1,” police said in a news release.
Nazar is wanted for the charge of aggravated malicious wounding. This was an isolated domestic related incident.
If you have any information on Nazar's whereabouts or come into contact with him dial 9-1-1. Do not approach or engage.
Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Solvers at 703-330-0330 or through the P3 Tips application on a mobile device. The Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to NAZAR’s arrest.
