Detectives are asking for surveillance video from residents on Magnolia Court in Manassas after a Monday afternoon murder.
The victim, 19-year-old Kevin Munguia-Orellana, of Manassas, was killed in the early afternoon hours in the 8300 block of Magnolia Court, city police said in a news release. They did not release any other details of the crime.
Police said it's believed the victim was targeted and there is no threat to the public.
The killer or killers, who have not been identified, were last seen driving a white Ford Transit van.
Police are asking anyone in the neighborhood with surveillance footage capturing the time frame between noon and 2 p.m. to contact Detective J. Armas at jarmas@manassasva.gov or Detective T. Urey at turey@manassasva.gov, with a copy of the surveillance footage or any other information that may be related to killing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.