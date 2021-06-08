Wayne Bombara, a sergeant in the Manassas City Police Department, was indicted on multiple counts of child pornography possession Monday after a grand jury investigation conducted by the Virginia Attorney General’s office.
Bombara, who was placed on administrative leave after his July 27, 2020, arrest, appeared in court Tuesday morning to have a trial date set for next February. He was arrested following a report from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s “CyberTipline” of 18 images of presumed child pornography being uploaded to an Adobe account from a Google email address.
“After receiving an administrative subpoena, Google LLC provided account information listing Wayne Bombara as the account holder along with [the] email,” the complaint reads.
On July 15, Adobe gave the Virginia State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force the uploads in response to a search warrant. They depicted a nude child “between the ages of 10-12.” When the task force subpoenaed Comcast for subscriber information associated with the internet protocol address from which the files were uploaded, it came back to Bombara’s Manassas Park residence. Shortly thereafter, he was arrested.
Last year, Bombara was released from custody after posting a $5,000 bond. Tuesday morning, he appeared before Prince William County Circuit Court Judge Kimberly Irving, who set a two-day jury trial for Feb. 9 and 10.
According to his bond filing, Bombara was an officer with the city police department for 20 years, rising to the rank of sergeant. Upon the news of his arrest in 2020, the department said he had been placed on administrative leave. Manassas police officials couldn’t immediately be reached Tuesday to comment on whether he’s still employed by the department.
“Allegations like this turn my stomach with disgust,” Police Chief Doug Keen said last year after Bombara’s arrest. “At a time when we are working hard to build trust in our communities, the horrible actions of one officer can overshadow the great work that the majority of police officers do every day. … Accountability will always be an essential part of the commitment we make to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.