The Manassas School Board is calling for more funding from the City Council to keep pace with pay raises in Prince William County and other nearby counties, saying the status quo of 2-3% annual revenue increases from the city’s general fund won’t cut it much longer.
In a joint meeting between the two bodies last week, city school officials laid out what they said were the hard truths facing the school division: pay gaps for city teachers and nearby counties are growing, exacerbating an already difficult recruiting landscape. At the same time, the city’s allocation to its school system has remained largely flat when adjusted for inflation.
Like school divisions around the state, city schools are already dealing with staffing shortages – about 100 positions are still vacant as the school year enters its fourth quarter. And members of the city’s School Board say the growing pay gap is making it even harder to recruit and retain talented educators.
Because of expiring American Rescue Plan Act funds, the school system is also being forced to eliminate over 30 positions from the previous year’s budget, though it is adding some instructional positions elsewhere. And with future funding levels from the state uncertain, School Board members are asking the council to step up and fill some of the gaps.
At the same time, school officials say, the system’s needs are only growing since the pandemic and more than a year of virtual schooling. A majority of students in all nine of the city’s public schools qualify for free and reduced lunch, well above the 40% threshold to qualify as a Title I school. And at about 60%, the division has the highest percentage of English-language learners in the state.
“Our kids, our students are facing just [an] unprecedented crisis. It’s really hard to explain what we see as board members every day,” School Board Member Robyn Williams told the City Council. “We are doing the very best that we can to actually educate kids. Not to babysit them, to educate them … And nobody wants to be accused of being a tax and spend kind of person, but we are at a critical juncture.”
At the same time, per pupil spending within the school division is projected to stay close to flat over the past four years and actually take a dip compared to fiscal 2023. The city’s portion of that per pupil spending – adjusted for inflation – is actually below what it was back in 2008. This year, the City Council is planning to increase its allocation to schools by just 3%.
Additionally, teacher salaries in Manassas are not keeping up with those in Prince William County, Fairfax and Loudoun. Compared with Prince William County Schools, a new teacher starting out with a bachelor’s degree would earn 2.75% less in Manassas this fiscal year. But by the seventh step of the 30-step pay scale, teachers in Manassas are earning nearly $10,000 less annually, or 16.9%.
‘Realistic’ figures
At the joint meeting, Councilmember Tom Osina asked several times for the school division to request a specific number and have the council consider whether it was feasible. School Board members and Superintendent Kevin Newman said any increase would be welcome, but Williams suggested starting at 5% and working up from there. Newman said he knew the problem extended beyond school salaries, but that he had to offer better pay to be competitive in recruitment, particularly with the county’s collective bargaining process starting for the fiscal 2025 budget.
“I talk to [Manassas Police Chief Doug Keen] a lot … I think I shed a tear and he shed a tear because he got some news about what they were doing in Prince William and what they’re doing in Fairfax and what that does to his staff,” Newman said. “And then I read an article about what is being asked from the Prince William Education Association, which is an additional 10%, and if any of that happened the gap gets larger. … So whatever you can do to chip away, we’re going to be happy.”
Councilmember Mark Wolfe said that 5% was unrealistic this year. Those other localities, he suggested, were relying on taxes collected from the booming data center industry. Right now, Manassas has no data centers, though two are under development.
“The reality is, pray for data centers to get built really quickly,” Wolfe said. “... This conversation is going to evolve. It’s not going to evolve this year.”
Councilmember Theresa Coates Ellis asked how the area’s private schools seem to have better results with lower teacher salaries and funding levels. Members of the School Board insisted the comparison wasn’t fair at all. Private schools don’t have to take all special education students with individual education plans, while public schools do. Private schools also don’t have to take all English-language learners, while public schools do. And private school students tend to enjoy much more financial and educational support at home.
Councilmembers agreed that the gap with Prince William County was “unacceptable,” but didn’t say whether there would be additional money to address it. The city has taken any property tax rate increases off the table for fiscal 2024, but City Manager Pat Pate’s budget proposed a reduction in the rate.
Coates Ellis said she’d even heard “chatter” about the city losing its school system to Prince William County as part of another shared services agreement.
“I don’t want to lose our schools to the county. … This is what some chatter is, if we can’t keep up with the county,” she said. “We’re at 16%, I mean, that’s a huge gap. How are we ever going to stay with that? They’re going to have way more data centers than we are. So we really have to think smart about how we can sustain our school system.”
