A possible deadline in the Manassas school system’s effort to buy its headquarters building is fast approaching, and the School Board is blaming the City Council for delays.
But council leaders say it’s actually the school division that’s holding up the process by not sharing updated estimates for the cost of a new Jennie Dean Elementary School.
Earlier this month, the School Board sent a formal letter to the council requesting a vote on a funding package for the purchase after more than seven months of back-and-forth between the bodies on the proposal. According to the letter, sent Feb. 8 and signed by Manassas School Board Chair Suzanne Seaberg, the owner of the school division’s current headquarters at 8700 Centreville Road is looking for a “final determination” on a possible sale by Feb. 28.
“In good faith, we have considered alternate options and stand firm in our decision that the purchase of the Property is in the best interest of Manassas City Public Schools AND the Citizenry,” the letter reads.
“Since the Council has made no public effort to take this matter to a vote, and you have not presented us with adequate reasoning of a better solution, please consider this our formal request for City Council to take this matter to the table for a vote. We respectfully request that you appropriate $10.75 million to the Manassas City School Board’s fund balance to purchase the discussed Property located at 8700 Centreville Road.”
Jennie Dean considerations
In previous joint discussions, council members have been skeptical of the plan to outright purchase, maintain and ultimately make some renovations to the current office building on Centreville Road, saying that they first need a firmer understanding of the full cost for a new Jennie Dean Elementary School, scheduled in the city’s capital improvement plan for construction by 2026.
In a response letter sent Feb. 14, Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger reiterated that sentiment from the council, saying that the School Board could always revert to its original plan: to renovate and move into the old police headquarters at 9518 Fairview Ave.
Councilmembers have raised concerns that the cost of Dean – originally projected at $62 billion – could balloon, saying that the School Board should first lay out a clear plan for the new school before making another big purchase.
“It appeared to me that both Boards had agreed that the replacement of Dean School has been and remains the number one school facility priority. During the joint meeting in November, Council asked for specific information on the schedule, size and scope of the Dean School replacement project,” Davis-Younger wrote.
“Changing market conditions for construction and the final design of the school will be major determinants of the actual replacement costs for this facility,” she added. “As a result of these factors, City Council is not prepared to allocate or spend additional reserve funds until the questions surrounding the priority need of replacing Dean School have been addressed.”
Davis-Younger could not be reached by InsideNoVa for comment.
The School Board passed its own resolution approving the purchase of the building last summer, contending that the purchase would ultimately make more financial sense in the long run than moving administrative offices into the police building.
The idea was that the school division would take on the existing leases – which generate more than $1 million in rental income – in the office building before ultimately being able to use some of the spaces for career and technical education, child care, night school or other services.
Cost concerns
In unison, the School Board and school division senior staff – including Superintendent Kevin Newman – told the council in a November joint meeting that buying the current headquarters building would be the most financially sound and best course of action for meeting the division’s future needs.
But council members said that paying for maintenance on it could cost more than anticipated. And Councilmember Theresa Coates Ellis said she didn’t want to see the property – assessed last year at a value of $5 million – come off the city’s tax roll.
Last month, Seaberg told InsideNoVa that the building’s owner was growing increasingly impatient and could soon start searching for alternate buyers. She said the School Board was hopeful the council would come back from its early February retreat with a course of action, but so far the council has not included the issue in any of its February meeting agendas.
Councilmember Mark Wolfe told InsideNoVa that the council will need an update on Jennie Dean Elementary first. The two bodies settled on a funding agreement for the new school – to replace the nearly 65-year old school building on Prince William Street – in 2021, adding it to the city’s CIP with an over $62 million price tag. Since then, though, prices have risen dramatically on materials and labor.
“I can’t speak for the council, but what I’m looking for is a definition of ‘here’s what we want to build and here’s what it’s going to cost,’” Wolfe told InsideNoVa “With that, then I can go back and say, all right, maybe it only costs $63 million. In which case we just say, ‘Thank you very much,’ and life is good. If it’s more than that then it’s, ‘OK we have a financial plan that’s built on normal circumstances.’ But what’s happened the last three years, as we all know, has not been normal.”
A location for the school still hasn’t been selected, and the division hasn’t officially determined what the building will need to include. All that, combined with inflation, means that the ultimate cost is still very much up in the air, Wolfe said.
“I personally do not want to make a decision for the administrative building until I have the full information about Dean, because that, to me, is the No. 1 priority,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.