About 7,700 public school students in Manassas started a school year Monday that will look different than any before it, as classes began in an online-only format for the majority of students.

Some English-language learners and special education students will receive limited in-person instruction, and the city’s school board has committed to reconsider transitioning to some in-person learning for all students regularly, but as of now most students are learning through a computer screen.

The school year also began in Stafford County on Monday as the two systems provided a preview of next Tuesday, when virtual learning begins in Northern Virginia's three largest localities: Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Manassas school board member Tim Demeria visited Round, Baldwin and Jennie Dean elementary schools on Monday and told InsideNoVa afterward that from what he saw, things were going relatively smoothly. Some teachers are beginning virtual instruction from inside the school buildings, while others are teaching from home.

“Despite some glitches and then learning curves, the attitude of the teachers is high,” Demeria said. “They understand the hurdles in front of them and realize that it’s not going to be the same as in-person learning. But they’re making the best of it and they seem confident that they’re going to be able to do the job as far as keeping the kids on task and keeping them moving forward.”

Parents and other guardians were invited to an in-person orientation for the start of the school year last week, where they could pick up Chromebooks if their child needed a device to access the lessons and a wifi hotspot if their home was without internet access. According to Superintendent Kevin Newman, the schools got around 80% participation. Demeria said he saw some families who were a little behind picking up devices on Monday, but that’s fairly normal for any school year.

After his visit to a number of schools on the first day, Newman’s outlook was generally positive.

“I’m just so pleased with the effort from our teachers and our staff, and the effort from our parents and our students,” Newman told InsideNoVa. “To get mid-80s percent of our population to come to orientation and get their device, I think that says a lot about our community as a whole.”

From speaking with teachers, Newman estimated that average attendance on day one was somewhere in the 21 out of 24 range, which he said tracks with previous years. The superintendent said that after the first 10 days the district will have a better sense of what enrollment will look like for the semester, but that before the start of the school year about 77 more families submitted paperwork for homeschooling than last year.

Special education and English-learning students are beginning the school year with their peers in their virtual classrooms. Newman said the district will present a plan for their limited in-person instruction to the school board at its Sept. 22 meeting.

“I think we had a great first day. Does that mean that we had a couple hiccups that we had to work through? But every teacher that I talked to today was excited, of course there were some that were a little nervous,” Newman said. “... Was it perfect? No. But it wouldn’t have been perfect on an in-person day.”